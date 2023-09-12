'Safer for him to stay in jail,' says AP court rejecting Chandrababu Naidu's plea seeking house custody

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A special ACB court in Vijayawada on Tuesday rejected a house custody petition filed by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, saying he would be safer in jail as his usual Z-plus security may not be provided to him under house arrest.

The 73-year-old was arrested on Saturday for his alleged role in the Rs 371-crore Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam.

He was shifted to the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison after the ACB court remanded him to 14 days in judicial custody on Sunday.

In the plea filed on Sunday, Naidu’s counsel Siddharth Luthra cited security issues at the prison, which houses Maoists and other anti-social elements, as reason to seek house custody for the TDP chief.

Opposing the petition, Additional Advocate General (AAG) Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, representing the State Crime Investigation Department (APCID), said the prison was turned into a fortress for the Z-plus protectee.After hearing arguments of both sides on Monday, ACB special court judge BSV Hima Bindu dismissed the petition on Tuesday.

Pronouncing the orders during the post-lunch session, she observed that Naidu would be safer in jail considering the Z-plus security might not be provided to him if he is put under house arrest. She further asked who would be responsible, if something were to happen to Naidu while he is under house arrest.

The AAG told reporters, “Strict restrictions have been imposed in the jail and the accused is safe under judicial custody. The court also observed the same after we explained that the government has taken extra care for Naidu’s safety.”

Pointing out that the former CM was lodged in a special block in the prison, he said the building was sanitised before Naidu’s arrival considering the latter’s health.

Responding to the defence counsel stating that the jail houses Maoists and anti-social elements, Sudhakar Reddy questioned, “if Gods and saints should be lodged in prisons instead.”Speaking to TNIE, the AAG said Naidu’s request seeking house custody has no merit. He added, “The Criminal Procedure Court (CrPC) has no provision such as house custody or remand. It provides only judicial custody and police custody. Seeking something that does not exist in the provisions of law cannot be admitted or obtained.”

“By filing the house custody petition, Naidu has sent a message that even thieves can have work from home,” he remarked.Meanwhile, the APCID’s petition seeking the TDP chief’s custody for five days was posted for hearing to a further date. The ACB special court judge instructed Naidu’s counsel to furnish a counter to the petition.

Morale booster for TDP

Leaders of national parties, including Farooq Abdullah (NC), Akhilesh Yadav (SP), Sukbhir Singh Badal (SAD), HD Kumaraswamy (JDS) condemned the arrest of Naidu.

