Stern action, if officials fail to resolve grievances: Bapatla collector

GUNTUR: Bapatla district collector, P Ranjith Bhasha, has emphasised that stern action will be taken against officials if they fail to resolve the complaints received in the Spandana grievance programme held at public collectorate in Guntur on Monday. He participated in the programme and received complaints from the public at the collectorate. After listening to the complaints, he directed the officials to resolve them in a timely manner. He highlighted the importance of coordination among all departments to address the issues and provide better governance to the people. All the petitions received will be enrolled in the Jaganannaku Chebudam portal, and officials are expected to visit the portal to resolve the issues. The collector expressed discontent over the pending petitions and instructed officials to work with accountability and determination to fulfil their duties effectively.