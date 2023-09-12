Home States Andhra Pradesh

Stern action, if officials fail to resolve grievances: Bapatla collector

The collector expressed discontent over the pending petitions and instructed officials to work with accountability and determination to fulfill their duties effectively. 

Published: 12th September 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2023 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

District Collector P Ranjith Bhasha

District Collector P Ranjith Bhasha

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bapatla district collector, P Ranjith Bhasha, has emphasised that stern action will be taken against officials if they fail to resolve the complaints received in the Spandana grievance programme held at public collectorate in Guntur on Monday. He participated in the programme and received complaints from the public at the collectorate. After listening to the complaints, he directed the officials to resolve them in a timely manner.

He highlighted the importance of coordination among all departments to address the issues and provide better governance to the people. All the petitions received will be enrolled in the Jaganannaku Chebudam portal, and officials are expected to visit the portal to resolve the issues. 

The collector expressed discontent over the pending petitions and instructed officials to work with accountability and determination to fulfil their duties effectively. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Bapatla collector Ranjith Bhasha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp