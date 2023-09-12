Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP complains to Governor against AP govt, deplores Naidu’s arrest

A TDP delegation, led by State unit president K Atchannaidu, submits a memorandum to Governor S Abdul Nazeer in Visakhapatnam on Monday | express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A TDP delegation, led by State unit president K Atchannaidu, met Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Monday and complained against the State government. The TDP leaders tried to meet the Governor on Sunday to explain him the situation in the State after the party chief’s arrest. The Governor gave them appointment on Monday after the TDP leaders made a fresh request.

Speaking to media later, Atchannaidu said they complained against the ‘indifferent’ attitude of the police to the Governor in the wake of their party national president N Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest in connection with the skill development corporation scam. 

The TDP leaders sought the Governor’s intervention to secure the release of Naidu. Atchannaidu alleged that Naidu was arrested in a false and fabricated case as part of the YSRC political vendetta. He expressed apprehensions over the safety of Naidu in the central jail. “The ruling YSRC is in jitters following a survey reports that the party will be wiped out if the TDP and Jana Sena contest the ensuing elections as an alliance,” he observed.

On the present situation, Atchannaidu said, “Crises are not new to the TDP and it tries to utilise every crisis as an opportunity to bounce back.” 

The State TDP president hoped that Naidu will come out clean in the skill development scam case as he was in no way involved in it. 

Former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, MLCs Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao and Duvvarapu Rama Rao and other TDP leaders were present.

