TDP leader Lokesh steers party in Chandrababu Naidu’s absence

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh took over the reins of the party in the wake of the arrest of his father and party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. The 40-year-old, who remained in Rajamahendravaram after Naidu was shifted to the prison, also suspended his Yuva Galam padayatra in Razole on Monday.

He chaired a meeting with senior leaders to chalk out the party’s future course of action. In view of the Statewide bandh called by the yellow party, Lokesh reviewed the protests taken up by the cadre. After deliberating with the senior leaders, he announced that the TDP will organise more programmes to “highlight the YSRC’s vindictive attack on Naidu.”

“Naidu used to chair such strategy committee meetings. In his absence, Lokesh has taken the lead by joining the meeting virtually from Rajamahendravaram,” a senior TDP leader pointed out.

Following a meeting with the parliamentary party members and senior leaders on Tuesday, the TDP is likely to announce on Wednesday the programmes that it will conduct in all constituencies.

Speaking to reporters, Lokesh accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of sending Naidu to jail by foisting fake cases. “Not even a single chargesheet was filed in the case pertaining to the AP Skill Development Corporation scam in the past two years. But now it has been brought to limelight as a smear campaign against Naidu,” he alleged.

Naidu’s life under threat, alleges Lokesh

Stating that it was retired IAS officer Ajeya Kallam, now advisor in the Cheif Minister YS Jahan Mohan Reddy’s Office (CMO), who granted permission for the project, the Nara scion wondered why his name was not mentioned in the FIR. Further, he questioned why cases pending against Jagan, including 10 Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases, seven Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases and 21 others, were not coming for hearing for the past 10 years.

“This clearly indicates how the systems are being managed,” he remarked. Elaborating on the petition seeking house arrest for Naidu, Lokesh said there is a threat to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s life as Maoists, factionists, ganja and red sanders smugglers are lodged at the Rajahmundry Central Jail. In a rare visit to the party headquarters in Mangalagiri, Hindupur MLA and film star Nandamuri Balakrishna also participated in the meeting. He is likely to call on Naidu at the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison on Tuesday.

