TTD holds Varuna yagam for bountiful rain in Andhra Pradesh  

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: With the noble intention and determination seeking divine intervention for good rains both in the State as well across the country, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has organised Varuna Yagam, said TTD Trust Board Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy.

On the occasion of the conclusion of the Ashtottara Sata Kundatmaka Maha Shanti Varuna Yagam at the Srinivasa Mangapuram temple on Monday, the chairman along with EO AV Dharma Reddy performed Gopuja.

Later, he participated in the Maha Purnahuti programme. Speaking to the mediapersons, Karunakara Reddy said that the Yagam was performed for three days to please Lord Varuna. He said over 200 Ritwiks from three states conducted the yagam according to Vaikhanasa Agama Shastra.

JEO Veerabraham, Special Deputy EO Varalakshmi, one of the Chief Priests of Tirumala Temple Venugopala Dixitulu, All Projects Programme Officer Rajagopal, and others were present.

