Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD holds Varuna yagam for bountiful rain in Andhra Pradesh  

JEO Veerabraham, Special Deputy EO Varalakshmi, one of the Chief Priests of Tirumala Temple Venugopala Dixitulu, All Projects Programme Officer Rajagopal, and others were present.

Published: 12th September 2023 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2023 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. ( File Photo)

Image used for representational purposes only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: With the noble intention and determination seeking divine intervention for good rains both in the State as well across the country, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has organised Varuna Yagam, said TTD Trust Board Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy.

On the occasion of the conclusion of the Ashtottara Sata Kundatmaka Maha Shanti Varuna Yagam at the Srinivasa Mangapuram temple on Monday, the chairman along with EO AV Dharma Reddy performed Gopuja. 

Later, he participated in the Maha Purnahuti programme. Speaking to the mediapersons, Karunakara Reddy said that the Yagam was performed for three days to please Lord Varuna. He said over 200 Ritwiks from three states conducted the yagam according to Vaikhanasa Agama Shastra.

JEO Veerabraham, Special Deputy EO Varalakshmi, one of the Chief Priests of Tirumala Temple Venugopala Dixitulu, All Projects Programme Officer Rajagopal, and others were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TTD Varuna Yagam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp