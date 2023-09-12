Use only eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols: Guntur Collector

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With Ganesh Chaturthi just around the corner, preparations to welcome Ganpati Bappa are in full swing. While devotees are excited to make the celebrations grand, the Guntur District Collector M Venugopal Reddy is urging people to opt for eco-friendly Ganesh idols. In an effort to promote this, awareness posters for adopting Eco-Ganesha idols were inaugurated by him on Monday.

The collector emphasised that Lord Ganesha is a deity of nature and represents various natural elements. Therefore, he suggested avoiding the use of artificial chemicals, colors, and plastic materials, and encouraged the public to celebrate an eco-friendly Vinayaka Chavithi.

The Guntur SP Arif Hafeez, stated that obtaining permissions for setting up pandals (temporary structures) is mandatory. Organizers of the Ganesh pandals are required to file a petition with the local police, providing details such as the number of participants, volunteers, safety measures taken, and an assurance of not causing any disturbance or inconvenience to the public.

The SP also mentioned that all necessary permissions from the panchayat, municipality, fire, and electricity departments should be obtained before seeking permission from the police for setting up the pandals.

