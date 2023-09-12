Verdict on Chandrababu Naidu’s plea for house custody on September 12

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: ACB Special Court Judge BSV Himabindu has reserved verdict on the petition filed by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s counsel seeking release of the former Chief Minister from the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison and place him under house arrest during the 14-day remand.

Naidu’s counsel Sidharth Luthra filed the petition on Sunday night itself, besides seeking special amenities to Naidu during the judicial custody. He also expressed serious concern over the safety of Naidu in the jail in view of the threat perception from Maoists.

“Though the government claims that the jail is secure and safe, we are concerned about the safety of Naidu, who needs NSG protection,” Luthra pleaded, adding that the former CM would undergo the same restrictions as in the central jail under the supervision of CID during his house custody.

Raising objections to Luthra’s plea, Additional Advocate General (AAG) Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy informed the Judge of the special security arrangements made in the central jail for Naidu’s safety. The entire Sneha Block in the central jail was allotted to Naidu.

He also informed the court that both the Director General of Prisons and the Home Secretary were urged to ensure the safety of Naidu and provide adequate security inside and outside the prison.

“We have taken utmost care to ensure the safety of Naidu. No person will enter the block without permission. The height of the jail wall is around 50 ft and there is no harm for Naidu. The State government is also concerned about Naidu’s health. A dedicated medical team has been stationed in the central jail for Naidu and the security cover has been strengthened. Hence, there is no need for home custody for Niadu,” the AAG contended, adding that Naidu could influence witnesses and the investigation process if he was granted home custody.

After hearing arguments from both the sides, Judge Himabindu posted the matter to Tuesday afternoon where she will deliver the verdict on house custody petition moved by Naidu’s counsel.

On the other hand, the counsel of APCID submitted a petition seeking Naidu’s custody for five days, which was posted for hearing on September 18.

Similarly, the CID’s counsel filed a Prisoner Transit (PT) warrant petition in connection with the Amaravati Inner Ring Road alignment case, which was registered in 2022. The CID registered an FIR based on the complaint made by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy in which Naidu was named as A1, former Municipal Administration minister P Narayana as A2 and Nara Lokesh as A6.

In its preliminary investigation, the CID concluded that Naidu and Narayana willfully changed the alignment of the inner ring road in a manner to benefit private persons and obtain illicit gains from them.

