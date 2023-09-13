Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra HC orders interim stay on trial court proceedings against former CM Chandrababu Naidu

Naidu was arrested on September 9 in connection with the alleged APSSDC scam involving the diversion of funds to shell companies using fraudulent means.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu being taken to Rajahmundry central jail from Vijayawada on Sunday.(Photo I Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday issued an interim stay on all proceedings before the trial court against TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu till September 18 in connection with the alleged multi-crore Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation Scam case.

The TDP chief had filed a lunch motion petition in the High Court on Tuesday seeking suspension of his 14-day judicial remand by the ACB special court and a stay against all proceedings till the High Court verdict on his quash petition was issued.

Hearing the petition, Justice K Sreenivas Reddy ordered the State Crime Investigation Department (CID) not to take custody of Naidu till September 18 and to continue to keep him in judicial remand.

The hearing has been adjourned to September 19.

Naidu was arrested on September 9 in connection with the alleged APSSDC scam involving the diversion of funds to shell companies using fraudulent means.

Subsequently, Naidu was remanded to 14 days judicial custody on September 10.

Naidu sought house remand, which was rejected by the trial court.

In his quash petition, Naidu asserted that he was falsely implicated in the case for political reasons. He asserted that his arrest was in violation of section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Naidu also added that for his arrest, the governor’s permission was needed which was not taken.

N Chandrababu Naidu

