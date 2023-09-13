Andhra Pradesh CM likely to visit Delhi, meet PM Modi & Shah

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to visit New Delhi in a day or two and call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He will apprise the duo of the latest developments in Andhra Pradesh, specifically regarding the arrest of TDP supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Jagan will share details of the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam with Modi and Shah and also discuss the evidences that the State Crime Investigation Department (APCID) gathered to proceed with the arrest of the TDP leader. According to sources, Jagan has secured Modi’s appointment, while officials are trying to get Shah’s appointment too.

Meanwhile, Jagan, who arrived in Vijayawada on Tuesday after a 10-day visit to the United Kingdom, took stock of the political, and law and order situation in the State. Besides Director General of Police KVRN Reddy and Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy, senior party leaders, including government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy, briefed the Chief Minister about the developments in the State following the arrest of Naidu.

Sources said Jagan will chair a cabinet meeting after returning from the national capital. The meeting is likely to be held after Ganesh Chaturthi. It has also been learnt that the Assembly session will be held within ten days. Sources said, “The government will expose the scams involving Opposition leaders during the session.”

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to visit New Delhi in a day or two and call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He will apprise the duo of the latest developments in Andhra Pradesh, specifically regarding the arrest of TDP supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Jagan will share details of the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam with Modi and Shah and also discuss the evidences that the State Crime Investigation Department (APCID) gathered to proceed with the arrest of the TDP leader. According to sources, Jagan has secured Modi’s appointment, while officials are trying to get Shah’s appointment too. Meanwhile, Jagan, who arrived in Vijayawada on Tuesday after a 10-day visit to the United Kingdom, took stock of the political, and law and order situation in the State. Besides Director General of Police KVRN Reddy and Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy, senior party leaders, including government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy, briefed the Chief Minister about the developments in the State following the arrest of Naidu.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sources said Jagan will chair a cabinet meeting after returning from the national capital. The meeting is likely to be held after Ganesh Chaturthi. It has also been learnt that the Assembly session will be held within ten days. Sources said, “The government will expose the scams involving Opposition leaders during the session.”