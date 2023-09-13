Athletes in a fix as sports bodies across Andhra Pradesh lack recognition 

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the prolonged delay in recognising sports associations across the State, the dream of numerous talented athletes stand at risk. The sportsmen, who have showcased their talent on both national and international platforms, are losing their reserved spots in securing jobs and learning professional courses.

It may be noted that the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) has recognised only seven associations in this year. It recognised 21 disciplines in 2019, 21 in 2021, and 18 in 2022. All 21 disciplines were renewed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Despite the State government’s claims of promoting sports, several state associations have refrained from seeking recognition for several years. The State has implemented a 2 per cent reservation quota in the sports categories. However, several associations have failed to secure recognition due to the ongoing disputes between various sports bodies.

This has left a majority of the outstanding students in the lurch as they unable to benefit from the sports quota, despite meeting the eligibility criteria based on their achievements at the national and international levels. Many players find it challenging to secure admissions to prestigious courses like medicine, dental, and engineering.

The SAAP plays a key role as denying recognition to associations refers to no endorsement from the National Sports Federation of India (NSFOI). Unfortunately,the national sports body itself faces challenges in recognising separate

unions for each sport within the State due to ongoing legal hurdles. Speaking to TNIE, A Mahesh Babu, sports officer of SAAP for Associations and Reservations, said, “Only seven associations, comprising six renewals and one new association in the State, have received recognition even as it offers sports quota reservation facilities for 30 sports disciplines.’’ Babu disclosed that SAAP regularly issues circulars to all sports bodies, but they have been reluctant to step forward.

While SAAP allows associations to seek recognition from January to December, only softball, badminton, soft tennis, and roller skating have received recognition this year. Soft tennis is not among the 30 sports disciplines recognised by SAAP.

Daram Naveen Kumar, Chairman of the AP Soft Tennis Association, stressed the importance of SAAP extending reservations under the sports quota to all 65 recognised sports, aligning with the Central Sports Quota’s criteria, and mandating SAAP recognition for eligibility. Additionally, he urged the government to revise outdated GOs issued before the State’s bifurcation. GO No. 10 and GO No. 74, issued by previous administrations, continue to be in effect.

