Be partners in Chandrababu Naidu’s fight, TDP chief's wife exhorts people

She got emotional and said now Naidu was lodged in a barrack that was built by him during his tenure as the chief minister.

Published: 13th September 2023 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2023 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Bhuvaneswari, wife of Telugu Desam chief N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, turned emotional after meeting her husband in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison on Tuesday. She expressed concern over the safety of Naidu in the jail. “Did my husband commit a mistake by fighting for the rights and freedom of the people of the State?” she asked.Bhuvaneswari, along with her son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and his wife Brahmani, met Naidu inside the Rajamahendravaram Central Jail through mulaqat.

Talking to mediapersons outside the jail after meeting Naidu, Bhuvaneswari said her husband always strives hard for the development of the State and even inside the jail he is talking only about the progress of Andhra Pradesh. Calling upon the people to come forward and join hands to fight for their rights, Bhuvaneswari said Naidu always works for the progress of the poor and never thinks of his family.

“He struggled hard to take Andhra Pradesh to number one position in the country and this YSRC government has sent such a leader to jail by implicating him in a false case due to political vendetta,” she observed.

She got emotional and said now Naidu was lodged in a barrack that was built by him during his tenure as the chief minister. “Our family members are somehow unable to digest this,” she remarked. “While coming out from the jail after seeing him we feel as if we have lost something invaluable,” Bhuvaneswari said. “Be brave and join hands with Naidu in his ongoing fight,” she appealed to people.

