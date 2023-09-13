Dharma Prachara to be held in major temples: AP Minister Kottu Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy chief minister and minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana said a decision has been taken to organise Dharma Prachara programme, which is currently being conducted for the preservation of Sanatana Hindu Dharma, will be implemented in all major temples and temples under 6A category across the State.

A meeting was convened on the same with endowments department officials and temple executive officers here at secretariat in Velagapudi on Tuesday where the deputy CM Satyanarayana said special measures were taken to popularise Hinduism by conducting weekly and monthly events from coming October to March.

He also explained that presently the monthly events are being celebrated in all the major temples and said plans are in pipeline to carry the similar exercise in all the temples under 6A category. He said such events were conducted in Annavaram Sri Satyanarayana Swamy temple on August 6, Srikalahasti temple on August 18 and planning to organise at Kanipakam temple on September 16.

“Preachings, harikathas, devotional music, Kuchipudi dances, bhajans, kolatas and recitations will be part of the dharma prachara programme. Along with them, the authorities were ordered to organise mass rituals, abhishekams, Saraswati homas, gopujas and kalyanotsavas in all the 115 temples of 6A category,” he explained.

He instructed officials to conduct coordination meetings with all regional joint commissioners, assistant commissioners and temple executive officers to design the programmes.Earlier in the day, Kottu Satyanarayana inspected the landslide location near Durga temple and said suggestions of IIT Madras professor Madhav and Mining department will be taken into consideration for fortifying the hill.

Deputy CM inspects landslide site

Deputy chief minister and Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana inspected the landslide location near Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada. During the inspection, he said that the suggestions of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Madras professor Madhav and Mining department will be taken into consideration for fortifying the hill

