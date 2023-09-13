Elevated walkways proposed for Tirumala

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Wildlife Chief Warden Y Madhusudhan Reddy on Tuesday pitched the idea of building elevated walkways as a long-term measure to curb man-animal conflicts on the two pedestrian paths leading to the Srivari temple in Tirumala.

Forest officials held a meeting with executive officer (EO) of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) AV Dharma Reddy and others to discuss measures that can be taken to ensure that the two footpaths and ghat roads are safe for pilgrims and at the same time protect wildlife.

Speaking to reporters, Madhusudhan Reddy said, “The Seshachalam Ranges are a treasure trove of flora and fauna. These walkways will not only enable the pedestrians to experience the natural beauty of the hills, but also provide a free passage to wildlife.” Further, he pointed out that the forest department and the TTD have taken up extensive measures to ensure the safety of pilgrims after a six-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard.

“We have installed 20 advanced real-time cameras and 300 trap cameras along the 7th Mile and near Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. Five leopards were captured and shifted to the SV Zoo. We are also procuring 500 SIM card-based real time camera traps,” the PCCF explained.

