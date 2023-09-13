Fight for welfare of Andhra Pradesh: Hindupur MLA

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hindupur MLA and film star Nandamuri Balakrishna, who mainly remained inactive in politics and confined to his own constituency, has decided to pull his socks up and make a statewide tour to console those who reportedly lost their family members on hearing the news of arrest of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the alleged AP State Skill Development Corporation scam.

TDP MLA N Balakrishna addressing

a media conference in Mangalagiri on

Tuesday | Prasant Madugula

Though Balakrishna is a TDP Politburo member, his presence is generally less in the meetings. Except for attending the Assembly session, he rarely visits the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri. Following the arrest of Naidu, Balakrishna landed in Vijayawada and participated in the TDP meetings at the party office, along with senior leaders, to chalk out strategies for the ensuing elections. “The arrest of Naidu has come as a shock to the entire TDP. The active participation of Balakrishna in TDP affairs in the absence of Naidu, is likely to boost the morale of cadres,” opined a senior leader.

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, Balakrishna called upon the people to get ready for a struggle for the welfare of the State. “I am with you all and the time has come for the people to fight for the welfare of the entire State,” the Hindupur MLA asserted.

“The people should understand as to how the situation in the State has deteriorated after they elected a person, who sought one chance to rule the State. Do not fear any kind of harassment. The time is now ripe for all the people of the State to come forward to fight for their rights,” Balakrishna exhorted.Terming Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy a ‘Shani’ plaguing the State, Balakrishna accused him of simply looting the State.

“As Jagan was behind the bars for 16 months, he wanted to see to it that Naidu is in jail for at least 16 days and thus he fabricated the skill development scam with fake evidence. The fear of losing power in the ensuing elections is haunting Jagan and thus he has resorted to this kind of atrocious act,” he observed.

Though the Skill Development Corporation project was taken up to empower the youth, the YSRC leaders were trying to sling mud at the former chief minister with the sole aim of tarnishing his image, the Hindupur MLA added.

VIJAYAWADA: Hindupur MLA and film star Nandamuri Balakrishna, who mainly remained inactive in politics and confined to his own constituency, has decided to pull his socks up and make a statewide tour to console those who reportedly lost their family members on hearing the news of arrest of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the alleged AP State Skill Development Corporation scam. TDP MLA N Balakrishna addressing a media conference in Mangalagiri on Tuesday | Prasant MadugulaThough Balakrishna is a TDP Politburo member, his presence is generally less in the meetings. Except for attending the Assembly session, he rarely visits the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri. Following the arrest of Naidu, Balakrishna landed in Vijayawada and participated in the TDP meetings at the party office, along with senior leaders, to chalk out strategies for the ensuing elections. “The arrest of Naidu has come as a shock to the entire TDP. The active participation of Balakrishna in TDP affairs in the absence of Naidu, is likely to boost the morale of cadres,” opined a senior leader. Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, Balakrishna called upon the people to get ready for a struggle for the welfare of the State. “I am with you all and the time has come for the people to fight for the welfare of the entire State,” the Hindupur MLA asserted.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The people should understand as to how the situation in the State has deteriorated after they elected a person, who sought one chance to rule the State. Do not fear any kind of harassment. The time is now ripe for all the people of the State to come forward to fight for their rights,” Balakrishna exhorted.Terming Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy a ‘Shani’ plaguing the State, Balakrishna accused him of simply looting the State. “As Jagan was behind the bars for 16 months, he wanted to see to it that Naidu is in jail for at least 16 days and thus he fabricated the skill development scam with fake evidence. The fear of losing power in the ensuing elections is haunting Jagan and thus he has resorted to this kind of atrocious act,” he observed. Though the Skill Development Corporation project was taken up to empower the youth, the YSRC leaders were trying to sling mud at the former chief minister with the sole aim of tarnishing his image, the Hindupur MLA added.