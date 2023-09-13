Former AP CM Naidu files plea in HC, seeks to cancel judicial remand

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu filed a petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday seeking cancelation of his judicial remand in the AP State Skill Development Corporation scam case.

Naidu’s counsel Dammalapati Srinivas filed the lunch motion petition in the court and urged Justice K Sreenivasa Reddy to hear the case. In the petition, CID SHO and original complainant of APSSDC scam case APSSDC Chairman K Ajay Reddy have been made respondents.

In his petition, Naidu stated that a false case was foisted against him for political vendetta. He contended that the APCID did not follow due procedure in registering the case against him. Further, the case against him comes under the purview of the court that deals with cases against MPs and MLAs. Citing the Supreme Court orders against illegally registered cases, he urged the court to dismiss the cases registered against him.

He further pointed out that the CID had arrested him 22 months after registering a case on December 9, 2021, which clearly shows its intention of wantonly involving him in the case. He alleged that the cases were registered against him and he was arrested by the officials at the behest of the Chief Minister.Informing that he is a Z+ category protectee as he is facing threat to his life from extremists, Naidu said the intention behind lodging him in the Rajahmundry Central Jail seems to be a conspiracy against him by the ruling party.

He said the ACB court had also rejected his request of house remand, which is unjust. He further stated that the CID failed to show evidence under Sec 13 (1) (C ) (D) of the ACB Act. He urged the court to cancel his remand and stay the proceedings in the ACB court till hearing on his petition in the High Court is concluded.

