IMD predicts heavy rainfall in isolated parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh 

Published: 13th September 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

rainfall

Braving downpour, three people going on a scooter in Vijayawada on Tuesday I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Met department predicted heavy rains at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and thunderstorm activity in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) on Wednesday. No adverse weather forecast for Rayalaseema region.

According to weathermen, the cyclonic circulation over eastcentral Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood now lies over central parts of Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to be formed over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. Subsequently, it is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards across south Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh coast.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall was reported at one or two places in Parvathipuram manyam district, while light to moderate rains were reported at several places in coastal districts and one or two places in Rayalaseema region in the 24 hours ending 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The highest rainfall of 7 cm was reported in Palakonda and JiyyammaValasa in Parvathipuram Manyam district, followed by 5 cm in  Narsapuram in West Godavari district. Rainfall up to 4 cm was reported at several places.

