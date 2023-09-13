National leaders extend solidarity to Chandrababu Naidu, decry implication in false case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what could be a solace to the TDP rank and file, who were demoralised after the arrest and the subsequent remand of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, leaders of various political parties issued statements condemning the arrest of Naidu. Leaders, including Farooq Abdullah (National Conference), Akhilesh Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Sukhbir Singh Badal (Shiromani Akali Dal), HD Kumaraswamy (JDS) faulted the arrest of Naidu.

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, two more leaders from INDIA faction Farooq Abdullah and Akhilesh Yadav denounced the arrest of Naidu.Condemning the arrest of Naidu, Farooq Abdullah felt that the lockup will benefit Naidu. “Arresting a leader, who is trying to strengthen his people before the election is a wrong step. They think that locking him up will weaken him. I would like to tell them that locking him up will further benefit him,” Farooq Abdullah observed.

ALSO READ | There is prima facie material against TDP chief Naidu: Special ACB court

Taking to social media platform ‘X’, Sukhbir Singh Badal said “It’s unfortunate to see the national president of Telugu Desam Party & former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sh. Chandrababu Naidu, who is known as the architect of modern Andhra Pradesh, being arrested on trumped up charges. Such kind of crude vendetta exercises are not conducive for a healthy democracy and should be opposed by all.”

Terming the arrest of Naidu part of vengeance, Kumaraswamy, who called up TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh over phone, felt that justice will prevail as Naidu was arrested in a false case.

When contacted, TDP senior leader Kambhampati Rammohan Rao told TNIE that Akhilesh Yadav also condemned the arrest of Naidu.Meanwhile, the TDP conducted meetings in all the 13 erstwhile combined districts of the State on Tuesday to discuss the future course of action following the arrest of Naidu. After the meetings, the TDP leaders released the logo “Babutho Nenu” and organised a rally holding black flags.

It was decided to observe relay hunger protests in all the constituency headquarters from Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani), along with his wife Pavani, performed puja and homam on the banks of Ganga at Rishikesh for the wellbeing of former chief minister.

VIJAYAWADA: In what could be a solace to the TDP rank and file, who were demoralised after the arrest and the subsequent remand of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, leaders of various political parties issued statements condemning the arrest of Naidu. Leaders, including Farooq Abdullah (National Conference), Akhilesh Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Sukhbir Singh Badal (Shiromani Akali Dal), HD Kumaraswamy (JDS) faulted the arrest of Naidu. After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, two more leaders from INDIA faction Farooq Abdullah and Akhilesh Yadav denounced the arrest of Naidu.Condemning the arrest of Naidu, Farooq Abdullah felt that the lockup will benefit Naidu. “Arresting a leader, who is trying to strengthen his people before the election is a wrong step. They think that locking him up will weaken him. I would like to tell them that locking him up will further benefit him,” Farooq Abdullah observed. ALSO READ | There is prima facie material against TDP chief Naidu: Special ACB courtgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Taking to social media platform ‘X’, Sukhbir Singh Badal said “It’s unfortunate to see the national president of Telugu Desam Party & former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sh. Chandrababu Naidu, who is known as the architect of modern Andhra Pradesh, being arrested on trumped up charges. Such kind of crude vendetta exercises are not conducive for a healthy democracy and should be opposed by all.” Terming the arrest of Naidu part of vengeance, Kumaraswamy, who called up TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh over phone, felt that justice will prevail as Naidu was arrested in a false case. When contacted, TDP senior leader Kambhampati Rammohan Rao told TNIE that Akhilesh Yadav also condemned the arrest of Naidu.Meanwhile, the TDP conducted meetings in all the 13 erstwhile combined districts of the State on Tuesday to discuss the future course of action following the arrest of Naidu. After the meetings, the TDP leaders released the logo “Babutho Nenu” and organised a rally holding black flags. It was decided to observe relay hunger protests in all the constituency headquarters from Wednesday. Meanwhile, Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani), along with his wife Pavani, performed puja and homam on the banks of Ganga at Rishikesh for the wellbeing of former chief minister.