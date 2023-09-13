Pawan Kalyan remark row: JSP seeks Guntur Mayor’s apology

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The incident involving Guntur Mayor Kapu leader Kavati Manohar Naidu’s objectionable comments against Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has caused a political ruckus in Guntur, as the JSP leaders staged protests in Guntur on Tuesday.

TDP leaders called for a State bandh following the arrest of their chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Monday. During the protests, Kavati allegedly tried to intervene when TDP activists were reportedly forcing shopkeepers to shut down their shops.

In a media address, Kavati made comments against Pawan Kalyan, that Chandrababu’s own son Lokesh has been calm, and his so-called adopted son created such drama. This led to JSP leaders demanding an apology from the mayor and a retraction of his statements.

They attempted to march to the mayor’s camp office in Sampath Nagar, causing tension. Police were deployed to prevent any untoward incidents.

However, the mayor refused to apologize, stating that Pawan Kalyan himself had used unparliamentary language against Chief Minister YS Jagan and made derogatory comments against YSRC leaders in the past.

In response, JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar demanded that the police file a case against the mayor for his hate speech. He said that the police must follow the law and initiate legal action against the mayor within 24 hours, in accordance with the Supreme Court’s orders.

