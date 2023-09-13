Vijayasai describes ex-CM as criminal & conspirator to core

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC Parliamentary Party leader and general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy described TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who was arrested and remanded to judicial custody in connection with the multi-crore skill development scam, as criminal and conspirator to the core.

Speaking to mediapersons in Ongole on Tuesday, he said it was Naidu who propagated the theory money dictates politics. “From the time of his student union politics, Naidu has been known for his crooked politics,” the YSRC MP said.

Elaborating on the Skill Development Corporation scam involving Rs 370 crore, he said Naidu is the key conspirator behind it. “After the court was satisfied with the prima facie evidence submitted by CID on siphoning off funds through shell companies, it sent Naidu for 14 days remand. The details of the cash trail and other details of the scam will be divulged during police investigation,” he said.

Vijayasai Reddy said he is ready for an open debate with anyone who disagrees with the fact that Naidu has corrupted politics. The TDP chief is a master in managing systems and there is no denying this fact, he added.

The YSRC leader maintained that Naidu has managed to get court stay in several cases against him. “If he was really Mr Clean, why has not proved himself so in the cases against him,” Vijayasai asked.

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC Parliamentary Party leader and general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy described TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who was arrested and remanded to judicial custody in connection with the multi-crore skill development scam, as criminal and conspirator to the core. Speaking to mediapersons in Ongole on Tuesday, he said it was Naidu who propagated the theory money dictates politics. “From the time of his student union politics, Naidu has been known for his crooked politics,” the YSRC MP said. Elaborating on the Skill Development Corporation scam involving Rs 370 crore, he said Naidu is the key conspirator behind it. “After the court was satisfied with the prima facie evidence submitted by CID on siphoning off funds through shell companies, it sent Naidu for 14 days remand. The details of the cash trail and other details of the scam will be divulged during police investigation,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Vijayasai Reddy said he is ready for an open debate with anyone who disagrees with the fact that Naidu has corrupted politics. The TDP chief is a master in managing systems and there is no denying this fact, he added. The YSRC leader maintained that Naidu has managed to get court stay in several cases against him. “If he was really Mr Clean, why has not proved himself so in the cases against him,” Vijayasai asked.