Andhra Pradesh HC issues stay on proceedings against Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday issued an interim stay on all proceedings before the trial court against TDP supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu till September 18 in the case related to the multi-crore AP Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam. The TDP chief had filed a lunch motion petition in the high court on Tuesday seeking suspension of his 14-day judicial remand and a stay on all proceedings till the HC issues a verdict on his quash petition.

Adjourning hearing in the case to September 19, Justice K Sreenivas Reddy ordered the State Crime Investigation Department (APCID) not to take Naidu in its custody till September 18. He said the former CM would continue to be in judicial remand. Naidu was arrested on September 9 for his alleged role in the APSSDC scam.Subsequently, the ACB special court remanded him to 14 days in judicial custody on September 10.

The CID chief said even Siemens, a German multinational technology conglomerate, maintained that it had only received Rs 58.8 crore towards the software provided to the State government for the project.“During an investigation taken up by GST officials, it was found that Rs 241 crore was routed to PVSP (a shell company), and further re-routed to 20-30 shell companies before reaching the final beneficiaries,” he explained.

Stating that Siemens has indeed carried out projects in collaboration with governments in other States, Sanjay pointed out that the firm had provided its equipment and software in Gujarat using 85:15 ratio for the project cost.“However in Andhra Pradesh, no such agreement was reached upon and the cost of software was pegged at Rs 2,600 crore,” he said.

Further, he explained that in its mail to the APCID, Siemens had clarified that it had only offered in-kind grant (discount), but not in-kind contribution (cash).The APCID chief pointed out that the IAS officers’ note files clearly show they were under undue pressure to release the funds and give clearances.

