Andhra Pradesh HC issues notices to three TTD members

Published: 14th September 2023 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2023 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

AP High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday issued notices to YSRC MLA Samineni Udaya Bhanu, Delhi liquor scam accused and Aurobindo Pharma director P Sarath Chandra Reddy and Dr Ketan Desai, who was removed from the post of chairman of Medical Council of India on corruption charges, following a petition filed challenging their appointment as members of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board. The court also directed the TTD and the State government to file their counter.

The government issued a GO on August 25, appointing the three as TTD Trust Board members. The same was challenged by a retired railway employee Chinta Venkateswarlu by filing a Public Interest Litigation in the High Court. The petitioner said the YSRC MLA from Jaggaiahpet is facing criminal cases, while the two others are facing charges of corruption, and they were appointed as the TTD Board members in violation of Section 18 and 19 of the AP Endowments Act. The petitioner sought the GO be suspended.
Issuing notices, the court posted the matter for hearing after three weeks.

