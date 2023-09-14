Arogya Suraksha to begin on September 30 in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday announced that health camps will be organised across the State as part of the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha programme from September 30.In a video conference with district collectors and other senior officers, Jagan directed them to make the initiative as successful as the mass outreach programme, Jagananna Suraksha.

Elaborating, he said the 45-day programme will be taken up in five phases. In the first phase which will commence on September 15, teams—comprising volunteers, gruha sardhulu and people’s representatives—will visit households in rural and urban areas to identify people’s health issues and collect their details.

In the second phase, auxiliary nurse and midwives (ANMs), ASHA workers and community health officers (CHOs), along with volunteers, will meet people, create awareness on the Aarogyasri App and on the efficient use of the scheme at various hospitals to obtain affordable healthcare.

In the third phase, teams that approached the public in the first phase will remind them of the health camps three days in advance.During the fourth phase, health camps will be held in every mandal with the active involvement of two specialist doctors and two doctors from the Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs).

In the fifth phase, family doctors and village clinics will provide treatment to patients suffering from chronic diseases.Pointing out that the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha is a recurring programme, Jagan explained it involves periodic diagnosis of patients, consultation and supply of medicines, whenever necessary. He added post-treatment medicines will also being given to chronic patients.Further, he advised the officials to also conduct general health and eye camps on a particular day in each village and ward.

“After conducting diagnostic tests at the camps, family doctors will advise patients on treatment methods, give free medicines and spectacles,” he said. Directing officials to ensure all households are covered in every village and ward, the Chief Minister said chronic patients, lactating mothers, dialysis and paralysis patients and neonatal cases should be identified.

“Every month, health camps should be conducted in at least four villages of each mandal. As a result, all villages can be covered in a span of six months and the cycle can continue,” he suggested. On the occasion, the Chief Minister also released a brochure on ‘How To Get Free Medical Treatment under YSR Aarogyasri’, published by the Aarogyasri Health Care Trust to create awareness about the scheme among the public. He also instructed the officials to fill vacancies in the medical and health department through the medical recruitment board. Health Minister Vidadala Rajini, Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Special CS MT Krishna Babu (Medical & Health) and others were present.

