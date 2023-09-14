Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP chief attributes growth in AP to Central assistance

BJP National General Secretary Daggubati Purandeswari speaking to media person in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari reiterated that whatever development took place in Andhra Pradesh, it was done with Central funds as the Narendra Modi government is committed to development of the State.Speaking at a meeting of BJP official spokespersons and media panellists, she advised them to use politically correct language to counter their opponents.

Purandeswari opined that media and debates are perfect platforms to give wider publicity to various Central schemes that benefited Andhra Pradesh and also to explain to people that the present government was only renaming and claiming them as its own. Purandeswari said playing a prefect host to G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enhanced the prestige of the country. She also wanted the spokespersons and media panellists to elaborate on various Central institutions and projects sanctioned for the State by the Centre for the all-round development of AP.

