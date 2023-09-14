Electrification works pick up pace in Guntur

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a huge relief to the beneficiaries, the electrification works at Jagananna Housing Colonies across the erstwhile Guntur district are almost complete. The energy department is making every effort to provide power connectivity to all Jagananna housing colonies across the district.

As the housing department has set a target to complete construction of houses in Guntur, Palnadu and Bapatla district, the construction works have been expedited and setting up of basic amenities, including drinking water, drainages and electrification have been prioritised.As per the reports, the electrification works were started in July 2022 in as many as 586 layouts present in the erstwhile Guntur district in the first phase.

Over 79,585 plots are present in these layouts, in which more than 1,537 transformers of 16KV, 63KV and 100KV capacity, 33,547 electric poles, and three substations have been set up at the colonies.The state power utilities have spent over Rs 196.55 crore for the electrification, including Rs 77.41 crore in the erstwhile Guntur district, Rs 102.88 crore in CRDA limits, for the construction of new sub stations.

As part of the scheme, the beneficiaries would get the electric metre set up in their houses along with service wire, MCB switch, one electric bulb, and earth connection from an electric pole in the street to their house at free of cost.

As the officials have also completed the set up of streetlights, the colonies wore a bright look during night times.Meanwhile, the housing department has set up targets to complete the construction of over 11,000 houses in each district.

As many as 31,000 houses have been allotted in Bapatla district, of which construction of 11,873 houses were completed and over 10,600 houses are in progress.As the availability of basic amenities would encourage the beneficiaries to complete the construction of their houses, district collectors instructed the officials to speed up works in the colonies and provide all required amenities to them.

