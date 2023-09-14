Home States Andhra Pradesh

OBC status likely for 4 Uttarandhra castes in Andhra Pradesh

The meeting focused on addressing pressing social, economic and educational issues of the castes, particularly the OBC status in the State of Andhra Pradesh.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) held a meeting with representatives of Sistakaranams, Sondis, Toorpu Kapus and Kalinga Vaishyas from Andhra Pradesh in Delhi on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on addressing pressing social, economic and educational issues of the castes, particularly the OBC status in the State of Andhra Pradesh. In the wake of the Centre’s proposal to include 40 more castes in the OBC list, the meeting has assumed significance. The BC Commission of the State also took part in the discussions. Officials revealed the State government’s readiness to support the initiative.

MPs GVL Narasimha Rao, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and B Chandrasekhar have expressed optimism about provision of OBC status for the four castes in Andhra Pradesh. “The Centre has taken steps to address this longstanding issue, and it is expected that the four castes will soon attain OBC status in Andhra Pradesh,” they opined.

