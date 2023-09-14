Home States Andhra Pradesh

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra meets Chandrababu Naidu in central jail

The senior advocate spent about 40 minutes, explained as to what happened in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, counsel of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the AP State Skill Development Corporation scam case, met the former chief minister in Rajamahendravaram Central Jail during Mulakat on Wednesday and briefed him on the developments pertaining to the case.

The senior advocate spent about 40 minutes, explained as to what happened in the Andhra Pradesh High Court. Before meeting Naidu, Luthra posted an interesting quote on his X account.  “Motto for the day -- When all has been tried, yet Justice is not in sight, it is the right to pick up the sword, it is the right to fight -- a quote from Zafarnama written by Sri Guru Gobind Singh to Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.” He asserted his sword is law.

