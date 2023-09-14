TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu signed & sealed skill corpn scam: CID

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Signatures of TDP supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu were found at 13 different places on the documents related to the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), said additional director general of the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) N Sanjay while speaking to reporters at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Elaborating, he said the signatures of K Atchannaidu, under whose ministry the APSSDC operated, were also found at five places in the documents pertaining to the release of funds, budget approval, and council meetings.

He chief explained that the purpose of the media conference was “to set the record straight regarding the Rs 371-crore scam in view of confusing reports emerging following Naidu’s arrest. He said basic evidence in the case points to the prominent role of the then chief minister from the very conception and inception of APSSDC. Stating that the Corporation was established without obtaining Cabinet approval, he said APSSDC was set up in violation of regulatory procedures.

Explaining the scam, he said, “As per the government order, the technology partners—Siemens and Design Tech—were to fund 90% of the Rs 3,300-crore project, while the government was to provide the remaining 10%. However, the tripartite agreement remains silent on the ratio of funding and only mentions the Rs 371 crore, including Rs 41 crore GST, which the State government was to provide as its share of the project cost. These funds were released even before a pilot project was implemented and the proposed six centres of excellence came into being.”

The trial court also rejected the TDP chief’s plea for house custody. Naidu’s counsel Siddharth Luthra argued that his client was falsely implicated in the case for political reasons. He asserted that Naidu’s arrest was in violation of Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

As per the Act, permission from a competent authority, the Governor in this case, had to be obtained as the accused is a former chief minister. However, the same was not done, he pointed out. Seeking suspension of the remand orders, Luthra argued that Naidu’s judicial remand was illegal as the case had to be dealt by a court dealing with cases against MPs and MLAs.

Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, appearing for the APCID, sought one week time for filing a counter petition in the case, which the court approved.Further, the court said it cannot issue a verdict without hearing the CID’s arguments.

Hearing on Amaravati case adjourned to Sept 19



The High Court also adjourned hearing in the case booked against Naidu by the CID in connection with the alleged changes to Amaravati masterplan and Inner Ring Road alignment to benefit a few people, to September 19. The TDP chief’s counsel had also filed a petition seeking anticipatory bail in the case. It will also be heard on the same day.

Will bring back naidu’s PA: sajjala



Government Advisor (public affairs) and YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said they will coordinate with the Centre to bring back Naidu’s personal assistant Pendyala Srinivas, who reportedly left to the US after the APCID issued notices to him

Siddharth luthra meets naidu in jail

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, counsel of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the AP State Skill Development Corporation scam case, met the former chief minister in Rajamahendravaram Central Jail and briefed him on the developments in the case

