Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP holds ‘Nirasana Deeksha’ against Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

Ramakrishna Babu, Srinivasa Rao, MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao and other leaders participated in the deeksha.

Published: 14th September 2023 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2023 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

TDP activists stage ‘Nirasana Deeksha’ in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday I Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tension prevailed in the city on Wednesday when police foiled the Opposition TDP’s attempt to organise ‘Nirasana Deeksha’ at Gandhi statue protesting against the arrest of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development corporation scam.

The police arrested several TDP leaders, including MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and party district president Palla Srinivasa Rao, along with party activists. The TDP leaders denounced the police action to suppress their voice. Some TDP leaders were kept under house arrest and several activists were taken into preventive custody to thwart any untoward incident. The police prevented former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao to come out of his house as he launched ‘We are with CBN Deeksha’

However, the TDP leaders organised their Nirasana Deeksha at the party office. Ramakrishna Babu, Srinivasa Rao, MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao and other leaders participated in the deeksha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP Nirasana Deeksha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp