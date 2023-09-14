TDP holds ‘Nirasana Deeksha’ against Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tension prevailed in the city on Wednesday when police foiled the Opposition TDP’s attempt to organise ‘Nirasana Deeksha’ at Gandhi statue protesting against the arrest of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development corporation scam.

The police arrested several TDP leaders, including MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and party district president Palla Srinivasa Rao, along with party activists. The TDP leaders denounced the police action to suppress their voice. Some TDP leaders were kept under house arrest and several activists were taken into preventive custody to thwart any untoward incident. The police prevented former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao to come out of his house as he launched ‘We are with CBN Deeksha’

However, the TDP leaders organised their Nirasana Deeksha at the party office. Ramakrishna Babu, Srinivasa Rao, MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao and other leaders participated in the deeksha.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tension prevailed in the city on Wednesday when police foiled the Opposition TDP’s attempt to organise ‘Nirasana Deeksha’ at Gandhi statue protesting against the arrest of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development corporation scam. The police arrested several TDP leaders, including MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and party district president Palla Srinivasa Rao, along with party activists. The TDP leaders denounced the police action to suppress their voice. Some TDP leaders were kept under house arrest and several activists were taken into preventive custody to thwart any untoward incident. The police prevented former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao to come out of his house as he launched ‘We are with CBN Deeksha’ However, the TDP leaders organised their Nirasana Deeksha at the party office. Ramakrishna Babu, Srinivasa Rao, MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao and other leaders participated in the deeksha.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });