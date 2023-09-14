TDP-JSP to fight 2024 elections together: Pawan Kalyan after meeting Chandrababu Naidu in prison

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Opposition TDP will contest the 2024 elections with actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP). Pawan Kalyan accompanied by TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna announced this in Rajamahendravaeram on Thursday.

The announcement came after Pawan Kalyan along with Lokesh and Balakrishna met TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu in the Rajamahendravaram central prison where he is remanded in connection with the alleged AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam.

Condemning the arrest of Naidu, Pawan Kalyan said he was of the strong view that the opposition votes do not split to ensure that the YSRC comes back to power. "Today, I announce that the JSP-TDP will contest the elections together. If YSRC is not stopped (from coming back to power) now, the destruction will continue for the decades to come," he said. He welcomed and hoped that the BJP would also join them. Pawan Kalyan refused to comment on the seat-sharing issue.

"This decision was taken in view of the development of the State and not for our political benefits,'' he said.

The JSP and BJP are in alliance after the 2019 elections. While Pawan Kalyan has been asserting that the three -- TDP, BJP, and JSP -- should fight the 2024 elections, the State BJP was non-committal and had left the decision with the national leadership.

