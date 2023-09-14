TTD steps up vigil for twin Brahmotsavams

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirupati district Superintendent of police P Parameswara Reddy and Officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) led by Chief Vigilance and Security officer D Narasimha Kishore reviewed the security arrangements for the ensuing annual Brahmotsavams at Tirumala here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the meeting, Parameswara Reddy said that a temporary control room will be set up at Alipiri Garuda circle and around 200 additional CCTV cameras will be installed for improving the vigilance during the Brahmotsavams in Tirupati city. Adding that crime police and other officers will monitor the activities of suspects in the city, the SP informed that cargo vehicles transporting essentials to Tirumala will be allowed at Alipiri old check post after conducting through checks.

“The Tirupati police along with TTD Vigilance have decided to geotag children and the aged visiting the Brahmotsavams to prevent them from missing. The geo tagging system will help in fast re-union of the missing ones to their family members. Security forces from Tirupati district police in addition to TTD Vigilance staff, private security guards, forest staff will be deployed from Galigopuram to Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Alipiri pedestrian route. Priority will be given for the security of devotees visiting the Brahmotsavams by coordinating with all other departments,” said Parameswara Reddy.

He also appealed to the devotees and local residents to give way for the emergency vehicles. Two primary health care centres will be set up at Dev lok and Bhudevi complex at Alipiri for devotees, said the SP. He asked the devotees to park their vehicles in dedicated parking spaces alloted by the police and vigilance staff both in Tirumala and Tirupati areas. Further, the SP and CVSO Narasimha Kishore inspected parking places, galleries, entry/exit points

