We will nab Chandrababu Naidu's PA with Centre’s help: YSRC leader Sajjala Ramakrishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Government Advisor (Public Affairs) and YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said they will coordinate with the Centre to bring back former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s personal assistant Pendyala Srinivas, who reportedly left to the US after the CID issued notices to him.

Speaking to mediapersons at the YSRC headquarters in Tadepalli on Wednesday, Sajjala said, “The sudden ‘disappearance’ of Srinivas soon after the notices have been served reveals that there are some influential people behind it and it is none other than Naidu.”

The CID wanted to question Srinivas in connection with the AP State Skill Development Corporation scam in which Naidu was arrested. “The CID is of the view that Srinivas was the one who received money from the shell companies on behalf of Naidu and the income tax notices to Naidu also had the mention of Srinivas and wanted to question him.”

Sajjala gave a detailed presentation as to how the scam unfolded and said the CID wanted to question Yogesh Gupta, who was an accused in the APSSDC scam, and Srinivas, and both have fled to foreign countries overnight. “As Srinivas is a normal government employee, it is unlikely that he has left the country on his own. People who fear that their illegal deeds may be exposed, have facilitated him to flee the country,’’ Sajjala alleged.

Asked as to whether they would make efforts to bring back Srinivas, the Government Advisor said they would certainly catch him and take the help of Centre in this regard. “We are coordinating with the Centre in probe into the scam and will also take its help in nabbing Srinivas,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Sajjala took a dig at those who are raising a hue and cry over the arrest of Naidu. “How can you call it a human rights violation when a person who committed a mistake was caught?’’ he questioned and made it clear that Naidu is not above the law.

Sajjala said Naidu was sent to judicial remand only after the court found prima facie evidence against him. Sajjala allged that the skill development project was initiated with the sole aim of usurping public money and Naidu is the perpetrator and mastermind of the scam.

