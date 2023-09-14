YSRC govt will not stop arrests with Chandrababu Naidu: AP MLA Payyavula Keshav

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “The sole aim of the ruling YSRC is to totally disturb the Opposition TDP and the arrests will not stop with the former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu,” observed Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Payyavula Keshav.

Speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday, he said, “When those who are to implement the law, are working in collusion with the ruling YSRC leaders, they can apply the laws to anyone in any manner. Whether it is the issue of assigned lands or Inner Ring Road alignment or the Fiber Grid Project, the policy of the YSRC government is the same.”

“The fear of losing power is haunting Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the arrest of Naidu is to divert the attention of people from the failures of his government on various fronts. This is nothing but a conspiracy to weaken the TDP as Jagan is well aware that they are not able to win even a few seats if they go to elections now,” he said and added that people will teach Jagan the same lesson they taught former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi when she turned ‘dictator’.

The TDP MLA did not mince words to say Jagan is losing ground as his party’s reputation has touched the rock bottom now and the anti-incumbency wave in the State is clearly visible.Payyavula dared the YSRC government to publish a white paper on how much was paid to advocates pertaining to various cases in the last four-and-a-half years.

On the issue of the AP State Skill Development Corporation scam, he said the State government had failed to establish the money trail leading to Naidu. Interestingly, the government had certified that all the equipment and technical know-how were received, he said and dared the government to make Siemens company a respondent in the case.

VIJAYAWADA: “The sole aim of the ruling YSRC is to totally disturb the Opposition TDP and the arrests will not stop with the former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu,” observed Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Payyavula Keshav. Speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday, he said, “When those who are to implement the law, are working in collusion with the ruling YSRC leaders, they can apply the laws to anyone in any manner. Whether it is the issue of assigned lands or Inner Ring Road alignment or the Fiber Grid Project, the policy of the YSRC government is the same.” “The fear of losing power is haunting Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the arrest of Naidu is to divert the attention of people from the failures of his government on various fronts. This is nothing but a conspiracy to weaken the TDP as Jagan is well aware that they are not able to win even a few seats if they go to elections now,” he said and added that people will teach Jagan the same lesson they taught former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi when she turned ‘dictator’.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The TDP MLA did not mince words to say Jagan is losing ground as his party’s reputation has touched the rock bottom now and the anti-incumbency wave in the State is clearly visible.Payyavula dared the YSRC government to publish a white paper on how much was paid to advocates pertaining to various cases in the last four-and-a-half years. On the issue of the AP State Skill Development Corporation scam, he said the State government had failed to establish the money trail leading to Naidu. Interestingly, the government had certified that all the equipment and technical know-how were received, he said and dared the government to make Siemens company a respondent in the case.