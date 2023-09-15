Home States Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati lands case adjourned to September 25

Justice K Suresh Reddy, who heard the petition, issued orders extending the interim stay on any proceedings against the petitioners in the case.

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday adjourned hearing in Amaravati assigned lands irregularities case involving the then Municipal Administration minister P Narayana and others, to September 25. The court registry was directed to attach another petition to the present petition. Justice K Suresh Reddy, who heard the petition, issued orders extending the interim stay on any proceedings against the petitioners in the case.

Based on a complaint lodged by Y Prasad of Peddapalem village, CID registered a case against Narayana and others under the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and some sections of IPC. Similarly, another case was registered based on a complaint by N Ravikiran in 2020. Narayana was made an accused in the case in September, 2022.  Narayana petitioned the court to dismiss the case against him.

