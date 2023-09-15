Amaravati lands case adjourned to September 25

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday adjourned hearing in Amaravati assigned lands irregularities case involving the then Municipal Administration minister P Narayana and others, to September 25. The court registry was directed to attach another petition to the present petition. Justice K Suresh Reddy, who heard the petition, issued orders extending the interim stay on any proceedings against the petitioners in the case.

Based on a complaint lodged by Y Prasad of Peddapalem village, CID registered a case against Narayana and others under the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and some sections of IPC. Similarly, another case was registered based on a complaint by N Ravikiran in 2020. Narayana was made an accused in the case in September, 2022. Narayana petitioned the court to dismiss the case against him.

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday adjourned hearing in Amaravati assigned lands irregularities case involving the then Municipal Administration minister P Narayana and others, to September 25. The court registry was directed to attach another petition to the present petition. Justice K Suresh Reddy, who heard the petition, issued orders extending the interim stay on any proceedings against the petitioners in the case. Based on a complaint lodged by Y Prasad of Peddapalem village, CID registered a case against Narayana and others under the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and some sections of IPC. Similarly, another case was registered based on a complaint by N Ravikiran in 2020. Narayana was made an accused in the case in September, 2022. Narayana petitioned the court to dismiss the case against him.