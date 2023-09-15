Angallu violence: Andhra Pradesh HC asks police dept to file counter

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed the Police Department to file a detailed counter in the anticipatory bail petition of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in Angallu violence in Annamayya district during his visit to pending irrigation projects in Rayalaseema region.

Justice K Suresh Reddy issued notices to the respondents Mudivedu SHO and Annamayya district SP. Further hearing in the case was posted to September 20.In his anticipatory bail petition, Naidu stated that they had taken prior permission from the police to take out a rally and when it arrived at Angallu crossroads, members of YSRC pelted stones on his convoy.

