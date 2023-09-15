Bail plea filed on cancelling TDP supremo’s remand

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the High Court issued an interim order to stall all the proceedings by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) against the former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with his alleged role in the AP State Skill Development Corporation scam, advocate on behalf of the TDP chief filed a bail petition in the ACB special court in Vijayawada on Thursday.

High court senior advocate Ginjupalli Subba Rao filed the petition seeking bail by cancelling the judicial remand.However, the bail petition was not listed for arguments and the judge is expected to pursue it on Friday and give instructions to APCID officials to file their counter to the bail petition. “The arguments on bail petition will be commencing after the opposite counsel filed counter petition,” said the advocate Subbarao.

