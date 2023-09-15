Home States Andhra Pradesh

Five dead, 11 injured as jeep carrying Tirumala pilgrims collides with lorry in Andhra's Annamaya

With seven of the injured in serious condition, the toll is likely to increase.

Published: 15th September 2023 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2023 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Visuals accessed by ANI showed the front portion of the lorry damaged from the impact of the collision while the jeep was in a mangled state.

By ANI

ANNAMAYA: As many as five people were killed and eleven others were injured in a collision involving a jeep and a lorry in Andhra Pradesh Annamaya district on Friday morning, police said.

Seven of the injured persons were said to be in serious condition, police informed further, adding that among the deceased were two men and three women.

"A total of five people perished in the accident. Of the injured persons, seven are said to be in serious condition. They are admitted at the Tirupati Rua Hospital," Nagababu, circle inspector, Methampally, told ANI.

"The toll is likely to go up," an official said.

Police said the exact cause of the incident had not been ascertained as yet.

Visuals accessed by ANI showed the front portion of the lorry damaged from the impact of the collision while the jeep was in a mangled state.

The lorry was on its way to Chittor from Kadapa while the jeep was carrying 16 pilgirms, who were returning from a visit to Tirumala to Belagavi, Karnataka when the two vehicles met with the accident.

Further details are awaited.

