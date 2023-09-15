Get ready for second phase distribution of tabs: Andhra Pradesh CM to officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to make arrangements for the second phase distribution of tabs to class VIII students and teachers of government schools in the State.At a review meeting with the education department officials on Thursday, he said students should be trained in using the tabs with the help of digital assistants in village/ward secretariats.

Interactive Flat Panels (IFPs) and smart TVs should be installed in classrooms of all the schools covered under the first phase of Nadu-Nedu by December. Similarly, broadband internet connection should be given to all schools, which are equipped with IFPs and smart TVs, by December and complete syllabus should be made available to students, he stressed.

The officials informed him that 30,213 IFPs have been set up in 4,804 schools and smart TVs in 6,515 schools.Enquiring about the steps being taken to introduce International Baccalaureate (IB) syllabus in government schools, the Chief Minister asked the officials to prepare an action plan for it at least in phases and integrate it with the present syllabus for the benefit of students. The profile of government schools should be upgraded with the introduction of IB syllabus as it makes them better than the private corporate schools and takes their status to the next level, he averred.

When he asked them about the introduction of AI subjects, the officials said efforts are on to provide training in AI and other emerging technology subjects to students of class 6 and above by linking schools to nearby engineering colleges and introducing an app.

The special drive taken up to retain the student strength at various levels has started giving excellent results with 100%, 96.94% and 74.9% in elementary, senior secondary and higher secondary schools respectively. As many as 83,52,738 students are found to be continuing their studies from class 1 to Plus 2 in government schools due to the special drive and 91.33% of students from class 3 to 9 have written the first assessment test in English.

The second phase of Nadu-Nedu works are in full swing and high schools are being upgraded into junior colleges in some mandals to ensure that every mandal has one junior college for girls, they said.

