Long-awaited Gandhi Park to be reopen for public soon in Guntur

GUNTUR: The residents of Guntur are expressing joy as the long-awaited Gandhi Park will be open for the public soon. Gandhi Park is the most sought-after destination for picnic lovers. The park is spread over 6 km and is located opposite to the Guntur Municipal Corporation office.

Though the park is located in the heart of the city, it remained in utter neglect for 20 long years due to lack of maintenance and funds, and was closed for the past several years. After several requests from the public, GMC has allocated `6 crore for the renovation of the park. Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner Kirthi Chekuri visited the park and inspected the progress of development works here on Thursday and instructed the officials to remove encroachments near the park.

The officials told that the construction works were completed and the greenery works will be completed in a couple of days. Colouring of walls and setting up proper parking space are under progress.The park was inaugurated in 1950 during the tenure of special officer Rao Sahab S Mukti Swami. It used to be a meeting place for freedom fighters back in the day. Swaraj Maidan pillar erected in 1939 in memory of martyrs of freedom struggle is the major attraction.

