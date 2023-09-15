Pawan Kalyan leaves BJP red-faced over poll alliance

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State BJP found itself in a piquant situation with the announcement of Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan to ally with the TDP in the ensuing elections.“The issue of electoral alliance will be decided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda,” the saffron party said, in a statement on Thursday, adding that its alliance with the JSP is still intact.

The BJP is divided over allying with the TDP vertically. While one section, mostly leaders who joined the saffron party from the TDP, are in favour of an alliance, the other section does not want to truck with the TDP. It may recalled that the TDP had snapped its ties with the BJP before the 2019 elections. The BJP national leaders, including Amit Shah, had been repeatedly stating that it would never ally with the TDP.

The BJP, on the other hand, is unlikely to make its stand clear at least till the end of special session of Parliament, in which it is likely to pass some crucial bills. The BJP leadership does not want to antagonise the YSRC, which has 11 members in the Rajya Sabha as it wants the support of the party in order to get the bills passed. Sources in the BJP said Pawan Kalyan’s sudden announcement had put the party in an embarrassment.

“The JSP has decided to ally with the TDP and also wants us on board. This cannot happen,” a BJP leader observed.It is also learnt that Pawan Kalyan made the announcement without even discussing the issue with BJP leaders. “It seems he spoke in emotion after meeting Naidu in the prison,’’ a leader commented, adding that they did not get a hint of Pawan Kalyan’s decision.

On record, the party media cell incharge Pathuri Nagabhushanam reiterated that alliances are taken care of at the national level. “What we can say now is that we are still in alliance with the JSP,’’ he asserted.Asked about the party State unit’s opinion on joining the TDP-JSP alliance, another senior leader said having a truck with other parties or not, completely depends on the national leadership.

“Being a national party, the leadership will have its own permutations and combinations and it takes a decision. The State party has a very limited role in it,’’ he maintained.BJP State secretary Nagothu Ramesh Naidu said it is too early to comment on poll alliances. “It is ultimately the party national leadership, which will decide,’’ he reiterated.Another party leader, on condition of anonymity, said, “We will consider the advantages and disadvantages of joining the TDP-JSP alliance and submit a report to the party high command.’’

