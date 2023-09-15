Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan visited jail to strike a deal with Naidu: YSRC leader Perni Venkataramaiah

Speaking to mediapersons, he said Pawan Kalyan’s main purpose was not to extend solidarity to the TDP chief, but to join hands with him.

Published: 15th September 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2023 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Perni Venkataramaiah. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister and Machilipatnam YSRC legislator Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) described Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan’s visit to Rajamahendravaram Central Jail on Thursday as not ‘Mulakat’ but ‘Milakat’ with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said Pawan Kalyan’s main purpose was not to extend solidarity to the TDP chief, but to join hands with him. He questioned the JSP chief had he gone to jail for striking a deal. “You should tell this to your party activists,” he demanded.

Perni Nani maintained that Pawan Kalyan’s friendship with the BJP is temporary, while it is permanent with the TDP and dismissed the JSP chief’s latest announcement on alliance as a big joke. “On Amavasya Day, Pawan has made an auspicious start,” Perni ridiculed.

Dismissing Pawan Kalyan’s claims of not leaving anyone from the YSRC scot free after coming to power in the State as insane rumblings, the former minister said no one can do anything to Jagan and his government as they have total support of people of the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC Perni Venkataramaiah Pawan Kalyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp