Pawan Kalyan visited jail to strike a deal with Naidu: YSRC leader Perni Venkataramaiah

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister and Machilipatnam YSRC legislator Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) described Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan’s visit to Rajamahendravaram Central Jail on Thursday as not ‘Mulakat’ but ‘Milakat’ with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said Pawan Kalyan’s main purpose was not to extend solidarity to the TDP chief, but to join hands with him. He questioned the JSP chief had he gone to jail for striking a deal. “You should tell this to your party activists,” he demanded.

Perni Nani maintained that Pawan Kalyan’s friendship with the BJP is temporary, while it is permanent with the TDP and dismissed the JSP chief’s latest announcement on alliance as a big joke. “On Amavasya Day, Pawan has made an auspicious start,” Perni ridiculed.

Dismissing Pawan Kalyan’s claims of not leaving anyone from the YSRC scot free after coming to power in the State as insane rumblings, the former minister said no one can do anything to Jagan and his government as they have total support of people of the State.

