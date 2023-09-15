Poll pact need of hour to defeat YSRC: Jana Sena on alliance with TDP 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The announcement of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to ally with the TDP and contest the ensuing elections together came as a shocker to the party rank and file. “The announcement was made out of the blue. Though there was a slight hint that this might happen, the issue was not specifically discussed at the recent meeting of the Political Affairs Committee,” admitted a senior leader of the party.

There were ample indications that the JSP and the TDP would come together soon after Pawan Kalyan’s announcement that he would not allow the anti-YSRC vote to split a couple of years ago.However, since then the JSP chief had been dodging without giving clarity on his stance with regard to the poll alliance. In fact, he has been trying to get the TDP and the BJP together to forge an alliance that existed in 2014.

In fact, he had made his intentions clear that he wants to have the alliance and reportedly discussed the subject with the top BJP leadership during his visits to New Delhi, latest being to participate in the meeting of NDA partners.

Soon after the announcement, several leaders welcomed the decision of Pawan Kalyan and described it as a timely one. “This poll pact is need of the hour as we have a common goal of dethroning Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. This alliance will bode well for the State. We were told by our leader that all democratic parties should come together for the larger good of people,” said Kona Tata Rao, PAC member.

P Murthy Yadav, corporator of GVMC, opined that the TDP-JSP pact is needed to defeat the YSRC. “The alliance of two Opposition parties will bode well for the State,” he averred.

VIJAYAWADA: The announcement of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to ally with the TDP and contest the ensuing elections together came as a shocker to the party rank and file. “The announcement was made out of the blue. Though there was a slight hint that this might happen, the issue was not specifically discussed at the recent meeting of the Political Affairs Committee,” admitted a senior leader of the party. There were ample indications that the JSP and the TDP would come together soon after Pawan Kalyan’s announcement that he would not allow the anti-YSRC vote to split a couple of years ago.However, since then the JSP chief had been dodging without giving clarity on his stance with regard to the poll alliance. In fact, he has been trying to get the TDP and the BJP together to forge an alliance that existed in 2014. In fact, he had made his intentions clear that he wants to have the alliance and reportedly discussed the subject with the top BJP leadership during his visits to New Delhi, latest being to participate in the meeting of NDA partners.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Soon after the announcement, several leaders welcomed the decision of Pawan Kalyan and described it as a timely one. “This poll pact is need of the hour as we have a common goal of dethroning Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. This alliance will bode well for the State. We were told by our leader that all democratic parties should come together for the larger good of people,” said Kona Tata Rao, PAC member. P Murthy Yadav, corporator of GVMC, opined that the TDP-JSP pact is needed to defeat the YSRC. “The alliance of two Opposition parties will bode well for the State,” he averred.