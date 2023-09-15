Unnati project to boost MGNREGA workers’ skills

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Intending to upgrade the skill base of workers and reduce their dependence on the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA), Bapatla district administration has launched the Unnati project to ensure jobs with better wages.The project intends to improve the MGNREGA workers’ livelihoods, so that they can move from the current partial employment to full employment.

Speaking to TNIE, Bapatla district DWMA project director Shankar Nayak said that under this project, one adult member of a household in the 18-35 age group, who has completed 100 days of work under the MGNREGA, will be provided training through the Rural Skill Division of the Ministry of Rural Development and Krishi Vigyan Kendras of the Ministry of Agriculture.

“Training on various latest technical courses, including automotive product design lead engineer, CAD technician, sales supervisor, electrical assembly operator, desktop publishing, data entry courses, soft skills, basic computer skills, food processing, and many other courses, under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana will be taught to the workers,” he added. While the target is to provide training to at least 270 candidates in each district, so far the officials have identified only 24 members.

According to official reports, as many as 3.63 lakh daily wage workers are registered under the MGNREGA scheme in which over 7,500 families have completed 100 workdays. Explaining the reasons for the low registration, Shankar Nayak said that based on the data, our field officers visit the houses of those who are eligible for the scheme and explain all details of the courses that are suitable to them. However, in most families, either the family members are uneducated or not eligible due to age limit. But, as the special drive to identify candidates is still going on, the numbers might increase in near future, he added.

Along with a stipend of Rs 272 per day, accommodation, training, uniforms, books and medical services are provided at free of cost during the duration of the course. The officials are planning to increase awareness about the scheme among the workers and encourage the unemployed youth to avail the benefits of this scheme.

