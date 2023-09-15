Will respond to criticism only at right time, says Congress leader KVP Ramachandra Rao 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Veteran Congress leader KVP Ramachandra Rao has said he will soon respond to the criticism being levelled against him for his comments made during the release of ‘Raithe Raju Aithe’ marking the 14th death anniversary of YS Rajasekhara Reddy on September 2.

“I am not in the habit of reacting in haste to criticism, which will only bring loss to the party, but will definitely react when it is time,” he said, in a press release issued on Thursday.

During the book release programme, KVP said he too belongs to Telangana and people should accept him as such. He also desired to get his mortal remains buried in Telangana soil. It evoked sharp criticism from a section of leaders, including some in Congress.

KVP said he was asked by his friends and well-wishers to respond to the unwarranted criticism, distorting his comments made on that day.KVP said in 1996, he along with YSR, decided not to do anything that harms the interests of Congress and not to leave the party even if there are obstacles and inducements.

“Even 14 years after the demise of YSR, I have abided by the decision we took long ago,” he asserted.

