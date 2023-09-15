YSRC leader Sajjala mocks alliance announcement, says TDP & JSP never parted ways

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Making light of the TDP-JSP alliance, YSRC general secretary and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Thursday said Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has been supporting the yellow party since 2009.Stating that the two parties never parted ways, the YSRC leaders wondered what was the point of the fresh announcement.

He further quipped, “In 2014, the JSP allied with the TDP to benefit the latter. In 2019 as the TDP was in power, the actor-politician’s party contested the elections alone to divide anti-establishment votes and benefit the ruling party.”

Speaking to reporters, Sajjala alleged that it was TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu who chose the candidates to contest the 2019 polls on a JSP ticket.He also opined that the former chief minister might have given Pawan the responsibility to convince the BJP to form a three party alliance.

In response to a question on the possible impact of the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance on the YSRC in the 2024 elections, Sajjala asserted that they will secure a victory.Further, he said, “We are ready to face elections whenever they are held. We are confident of our win because we have done good for the people. The Opposition, on the other hand, has nothing to boast about.”

