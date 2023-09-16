Home States Andhra Pradesh

ACB special court adjourns Naidu’s bail plea to September 19

Published: 16th September 2023 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2023 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu being taken to Rajahmundry central jail I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ACB Special Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on the bail petitions filed by the counsel of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to September 19.

Naidu’s counsel G Subba Rao filed two petitions on Thursday seeking bail and interim relief for Naidu, who is now lodged in Rajahmundry Central Jail in the skill development corporation scam case.

ACB Special Court Judge BSV Himabindu said the petitions would be taken up after the hearing on the quash petition filed by Naidu’s counsel in the High Court.

Special Public Prosecutor YN Vivekananda, counsel of APCID, said the matter pertaining to the quash and interim bail petitions filed by Naidu’s counsel are pending in the High Court and also the CID’s custody petition in the ACB court. In the wake of the High Court stalling all the proceedings in the case till September 18, the ACB court posted the matter to September 19 to enable APCID to file counter affidavits.

“We have opposed both the bail petitions on the grounds of maintainability,” he said. Elaborating further, he said the bail petitions filed by Naidu’s counsel are not maintainable as both the bail petitions were filed under the same sections.

