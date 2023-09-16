APCID misled courts on Naidu’s arrest, says TDP leader Payyavula Keshav

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP leader Payyavula Keshav said the party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested illegally in the skill development corporation scam case and lodged in jail.

Speaking to mediapersons in Hyderabad on Friday, he alleged that APCID had totally misled the courts.

CID chief N Sanjay and Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy had uttered blatant lies about Naidu. “Can anyone prove that there is no link between Siemens Industrial Software India Pvt Ltd and Siemens?” he questioned.

Pointing out that the annual turnover of Siemens is six times higher than the annual budget of AP, the TDP MLA expressed surprise that such a firm would remain silent if someone used its name.

“The YSRC government does not appear to have this kind of knowledge,” he observed and urged the people to ponder over it.

VIJAYAWADA: TDP leader Payyavula Keshav said the party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested illegally in the skill development corporation scam case and lodged in jail. Speaking to mediapersons in Hyderabad on Friday, he alleged that APCID had totally misled the courts. CID chief N Sanjay and Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy had uttered blatant lies about Naidu. “Can anyone prove that there is no link between Siemens Industrial Software India Pvt Ltd and Siemens?” he questioned.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Pointing out that the annual turnover of Siemens is six times higher than the annual budget of AP, the TDP MLA expressed surprise that such a firm would remain silent if someone used its name. “The YSRC government does not appear to have this kind of knowledge,” he observed and urged the people to ponder over it.