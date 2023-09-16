Home States Andhra Pradesh

At least nine people killed in two separate road accidents

The incident took place when the family hailing from Odisha state was returning to their native place with a patient following treatment at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

An ambulance rammed into a stationary truck in Chittoor on Friday I Express

By Express News Service

NELLORE: At least nine persons were killed and around 15 suffered serious injuries in two separate road accidents that took place in Annamayya and Chittoor districts on Friday.

In the first incident, an ambulance rammed into a stationary truck at Thellagundlapalle village of Tavanampalle Mandal situated along the Puthalapattu-Naidupeta National Highway in Chittoor district, resulting in the death of four persons of the same family, including the patient, while drivers of both vehicles were left injured.

The incident took place when the family hailing from Odisha state was returning to their native place with a patient following treatment at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru. According to Chittoor West Circle Inspector Ravi Shankar Reddy, the victims were identified as Umesh Chandra Sahu (46), Trilokchand Naik (63), Rashmita Sahu (45) and Vijaya Naik (56), all residents of Khurda Road in Odisha.

Upon receiving information, Yadamari SI Suman and Kanipakam SI Srinivasa Rao rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation. With the help of locals, police shifted the injured to Chittoor’s Government Hospital. A case has been registered and police are investigating, the CI said.

In another incident, five persons, including three women, lost their lives and 11 others suffered injuries when a four-wheeler in which they were travelling collided with a truck near Matampalle village in Annamayya district.

