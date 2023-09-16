Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest: Students, TDP cadre stage protest

More than 200 police officials were deployed in all the problematic locations under Penamaluru station limits and also in the city and prevented agitations against the State government.

Published: 16th September 2023 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2023 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel lathi-charge Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supporters protesting against the arrest of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.(File | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed in Kanuru, Poranka and other parts of the city on Friday with police arresting women, opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) cadre and students of various colleges after they staged protests and rallies condemning the arrest of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

More than 200 police officials were deployed in all the problematic locations under Penamaluru station limits and also in the city and prevented agitations against the State government. On the other hand, anticipating that students of various colleges in the city may participate in the protests and rallies, police imposed restrictions on the colleges on Friday afternoon.

According to sources, upon receiving information that students supported by TDP leaders are planning to organise a bike rally from Poranki centre to Benz Circle, Penamaluru police instructed the managements of VR Siddhartha Engineering College, PVP Siddhartha College and Dhanekula Engineering College located in Penamaluru, Kanuru and Poranki, to cancel afternoon classes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telugu Desam Party N Chandrababu Naidu.

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp