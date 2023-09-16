Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest: Students, TDP cadre stage protest

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed in Kanuru, Poranka and other parts of the city on Friday with police arresting women, opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) cadre and students of various colleges after they staged protests and rallies condemning the arrest of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

More than 200 police officials were deployed in all the problematic locations under Penamaluru station limits and also in the city and prevented agitations against the State government. On the other hand, anticipating that students of various colleges in the city may participate in the protests and rallies, police imposed restrictions on the colleges on Friday afternoon.

According to sources, upon receiving information that students supported by TDP leaders are planning to organise a bike rally from Poranki centre to Benz Circle, Penamaluru police instructed the managements of VR Siddhartha Engineering College, PVP Siddhartha College and Dhanekula Engineering College located in Penamaluru, Kanuru and Poranki, to cancel afternoon classes.

