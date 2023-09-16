Machilipatnam medical college begins maiden batch

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a moment of immense pride, the inaugural batch of students commenced their journey at the newly established Government Medical College in Machilipatnam on Friday.

This significant leap towards their aspiration of becoming medical professionals was celebrated with boundless joy and gratitude. Under the visionary efforts of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, five medical colleges, including the one at Machilipatnam, have begun their operations for this academic year.

Emphasising the significant impact the institution would have on the healthcare accessibility of those residing within a 40-kilometre radius, Krishna district collector P Raja Babu that the new medical college would set up new standards. He commended the modern and robust infrastructure of the medical college, highlighting the well-designed dormitories, laboratories, and classrooms that provide a comfortable and conducive environment for medical students. Raja Babu expressed that the medical students were delighted and content to secure a seat in the college.

For countless students pursuing medicine is a cherished dream. The path to realise this dream begins with a strong foundation. Every student who opts for Biology, Physics, and Chemistry (BIPC) in Intermediate aims for that coveted seat in MBBS by securing a better rank in National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET). Embarking on the journey of a medical student is no easy feat. The grind begins from the foundational level, leaving no room for the typical college experiences of leisure. Students from across the country are relishing the campus life at Machilipatnam College, inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The establishment of Machilipatnam Government Medical College represents a monumental milestone in the academic and professional lives of the students and the inaugural class at Machilipatnam Government Medical College comprises 150 students from different states and cultures, including 112 female students.

Rakhi Chaudhary, hailing from Rajasthan, secured her seat through open category allocation with an impressive NEET score of 590.

Rakhi’s relentless dedication and hard work in NEET paid off, and she is thrilled to be part of the first MBBS batch at Machilipatnam Government Medical College. Gungun, another ambitious student from Haryana, secured her seat through the All India Quota. She aspires to become a doctor. Sachin Dandiya, a young man from Rajasthan, expressed immense joy in being a part of this modern medical institution. He acknowledged the excellent facilities, welcoming atmosphere, and supportive staff that have made his start in medical education exceptionally satisfying.

Vemu Pawan, hailing from the Addanki area of Bapatla district, was initially hesitant about joining the new medical college. However, upon experiencing the state-of-the-art facilities and accommodation arrangements, his reservations were quickly dispelled. Pawan commended the State government’s efforts to promote medical education, especially by empowering middle-class students like him, he told TNIE.

VIJAYAWADA: In a moment of immense pride, the inaugural batch of students commenced their journey at the newly established Government Medical College in Machilipatnam on Friday. This significant leap towards their aspiration of becoming medical professionals was celebrated with boundless joy and gratitude. Under the visionary efforts of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, five medical colleges, including the one at Machilipatnam, have begun their operations for this academic year. Emphasising the significant impact the institution would have on the healthcare accessibility of those residing within a 40-kilometre radius, Krishna district collector P Raja Babu that the new medical college would set up new standards. He commended the modern and robust infrastructure of the medical college, highlighting the well-designed dormitories, laboratories, and classrooms that provide a comfortable and conducive environment for medical students. Raja Babu expressed that the medical students were delighted and content to secure a seat in the college.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); For countless students pursuing medicine is a cherished dream. The path to realise this dream begins with a strong foundation. Every student who opts for Biology, Physics, and Chemistry (BIPC) in Intermediate aims for that coveted seat in MBBS by securing a better rank in National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET). Embarking on the journey of a medical student is no easy feat. The grind begins from the foundational level, leaving no room for the typical college experiences of leisure. Students from across the country are relishing the campus life at Machilipatnam College, inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The establishment of Machilipatnam Government Medical College represents a monumental milestone in the academic and professional lives of the students and the inaugural class at Machilipatnam Government Medical College comprises 150 students from different states and cultures, including 112 female students. Rakhi Chaudhary, hailing from Rajasthan, secured her seat through open category allocation with an impressive NEET score of 590. Rakhi’s relentless dedication and hard work in NEET paid off, and she is thrilled to be part of the first MBBS batch at Machilipatnam Government Medical College. Gungun, another ambitious student from Haryana, secured her seat through the All India Quota. She aspires to become a doctor. Sachin Dandiya, a young man from Rajasthan, expressed immense joy in being a part of this modern medical institution. He acknowledged the excellent facilities, welcoming atmosphere, and supportive staff that have made his start in medical education exceptionally satisfying. Vemu Pawan, hailing from the Addanki area of Bapatla district, was initially hesitant about joining the new medical college. However, upon experiencing the state-of-the-art facilities and accommodation arrangements, his reservations were quickly dispelled. Pawan commended the State government’s efforts to promote medical education, especially by empowering middle-class students like him, he told TNIE.