Police aspirant collapses, dies during SI test

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a tragic incident, a 26-year-old aspirant reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest during the physical test for police recruitment and died in Guntur on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased, Mohan Kumar, who was a resident of Ankireddypalem village under Guntur rural limits, collapsed while he was participating in a 1,600-metre sprint at Police Parade Ground and fainted.

At that time, it was not known that he had suffered from a cardiac arrest, but after he didn’t respond to first-aid, he was immediately shifted to Guntur GGH, where the doctors declared him dead. Sources said he had been training regularly for the past two weeks.

The AP State Level Police Recruitment Board has been conducting physical measurement and efficiency tests for the candidates, who had earlier qualified in the preliminary written examination, for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector posts. Tests for candidates under Guntur range limits, including Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Ongole, and Nellore districts have been conducted for the past 15 days. Over 1,300 candidates participated in the last two days.

GUNTUR: In a tragic incident, a 26-year-old aspirant reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest during the physical test for police recruitment and died in Guntur on Friday. According to the police, the deceased, Mohan Kumar, who was a resident of Ankireddypalem village under Guntur rural limits, collapsed while he was participating in a 1,600-metre sprint at Police Parade Ground and fainted. At that time, it was not known that he had suffered from a cardiac arrest, but after he didn’t respond to first-aid, he was immediately shifted to Guntur GGH, where the doctors declared him dead. Sources said he had been training regularly for the past two weeks.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The AP State Level Police Recruitment Board has been conducting physical measurement and efficiency tests for the candidates, who had earlier qualified in the preliminary written examination, for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector posts. Tests for candidates under Guntur range limits, including Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Ongole, and Nellore districts have been conducted for the past 15 days. Over 1,300 candidates participated in the last two days.